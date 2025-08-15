Leroy Bryant made the list.

SEATTLE — The Washington Huskies will effectively conclude training camp with Saturday night’s “mock game” at Husky Stadium. The practice starts at 6:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Players will sign autographs afterward.

Before tomorrow night’s event, though, the Huskies went through their 14th practice of camp, this time shielded from the elements at the Dempsey indoor facility. Friday’s was a shorter workout, and players weren’t in full pads. I’ve still got a few notes to pass along, but with the “camp” portion of Washington’s preseason nearing its conclusion, I wanted to focus more on a list of players whom I believe helped themselves over the past few weeks.

In no particular order, here are 10 players whom I believe are better positioned now than they were at the start of camp.