BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The vibe after Washington’s 31-17 defeat at Indiana is a little like something Simon and Garfunkel wrote some 56 years ago: “Michigan seems like a dream to me now.”

The Huskies’ feel-good triumph over the 10th-ranked Wolverines was a mere 22 days ago, yet the tenor of UW’s season has since shifted from “maybe they’ll win eight games!” to “maybe they’ll get to play in Shreveport.”

Maybe.

The postseason is no sure thing for the defending national runners-up. That’s a station some believed the Huskies might occupy at this point in coach Jedd Fisch’s first season, but not necessarily after they defeated the defending national champs in Seattle.

Then again, Michigan ain’t really Michigan this year, even though it's looking increasingly likely that UW’s Oct. 5 victory will stand up as this team’s foremost accomplishment in 2024.

There’s time yet to add another happy memory or two alongside it, but not much.

Here’s what I’m thinking about during another long travel day, though it will not involve a Greyhound in Pittsburgh.