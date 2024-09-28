PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Between the horses, alpacas, bunny rabbits and ferris wheel — and the frighteningly tall character hanging near the stage, where a band was performing live — you have to give it to Rutgers. They do gameday right.

There are food trucks and plenty of carnival games for all ages throughout the Rutgers Boardwalk, which opens four hours before kickoff of each game at SHI Stadium. The marching band rolls through for a performance, and the team buses pull up near the end for the “Scarlet Walk” into the stadium.

It was a festive atmosphere inside, too, particularly with Rutgers leading for most of its 21-18 victory over the visiting Washington Huskies on Friday night. It was UW’s first road game of the season, and the first in a series of what should be several amped environments. Last night was a blackout game. At Penn State, UW will see a “White Out.” The Huskies are among the biggest games on Iowa’s home schedule this year, too. Indiana is putting together what could be its best (full) season in some time. And you know what to expect at Autzen.

It would be nice if Washington could fully blame all its miscues on the long trip to New Jersey, or the short week, or the weather. The penalties, though, have been an issue for much of this season.

So have the red-zone problems.

“It’s not anything that the defense is doing,” said quarterback Will Rogers. “It’s all self-inflicted stuff.”

The stat sheet supported that assertion on Friday.

Here’s what else I’m thinking about as I await my flight home.