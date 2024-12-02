It’s always nice to drive up the interstate on a Sunday morning rather than brace for a TSA line.

After a 49-21 defeat at Oregon, Washington’s first Big Ten regular season is in the books. The Huskies are 6-6 (4-5 in conference) and will play in a bowl game. On Sunday, we’ll find out which one. On Wednesday, they’ll sign 27 or so recruits to financial-aid agreements. Jedd Fisch will meet with reporters on both days (but not today, with no game this week).

Thanks to everyone who stuck around through the tumult of the last 11 months. Washington is a different program, and in a different place. It’s still a blast to chronicle it all for you. And it should be another eventful offseason.

Here’s what I’m thinking about two days after Washington’s regular season ended in Eugene.