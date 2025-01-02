Washington’s first season under Jedd Fisch is in the books. So, too, is On Montlake’s second full football season.

Since launching in March 2023, I’ve followed the UW program through its final season in the Pac-12, through postseason games in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Houston, and to new, Big Ten locations like Piscataway, Iowa City, Bloomington, State College … and Eugene.

Add El Paso to the list.

The Huskies’ 35-34 defeat to Louisville in Tuesday’s Sun Bowl gave UW its second losing season in four years, which is an odd thing to write about a team that won 25 games in between. Of course, not all losing seasons are the same. It felt like an accomplishment just for the Huskies to get bowl eligible in Fisch’s first year, considering last offseason’s tumult, even if UW’s 6-7 showing leaves plenty to be desired.

I figured you all would be busy on Wednesday backing the former Pac, cheering your hearts out for Arizona State to defeat Texas, and, more so, for Oregon to defeat Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Sorry that outcome didn’t go your way. I know how important West Coast pride is to everyone here, so I assume the Buckeyes’ 41-21 victory was difficult to process.

Here’s what I’m thinking about two days after UW’s season ended.