My view of last year’s Apple Cup — hopefully the last ever at Lumen Field.

Three final thoughts for you — and a prediction — before Washington travels to Pullman for Saturday’s Apple Cup game at 4:30 p.m. on CBS.

1. Near as I can tell, the list of single-game, 100-yard rushers in Washington’s record book dates to 1949, when Hugh McElhenny rushed for 147 yards against Washington State, and Roland Kirkby put up 140 in the same game, a 34-21 UW victory.