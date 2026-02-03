We would never be so presumptuous as to declare Washington’s roster-building efforts complete.

Even as we assess the landscape on Feb. 3, it’s still possible the Huskies could add another transfer or two. But with the portal closed to new entries and 12 scholarship transfers added to the roster, we have enough of a picture to evaluate how the portal impacted UW’s roster at each position.

A few quick figures before we drill down on each group: