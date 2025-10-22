Photo courtesy of UW Football.

Having dealt already with numerous injuries this season, Michigan’s offensive line sustained another blow in the first half of its game against Washington: Evan Link, the Wolverines’ starting left tackle, was carted off with what appeared to be a serious leg injury (coach Sherrone Moore shared a positive update this week, saying Link is expected back at some point this season).

In place of the former four-star prospect, the Wolverines turned to another former four-star prospect, Blake Frazier, a redshirt freshman who graded out as one of Michigan’s top pass-blockers in its eventual 24-7 victory over the Huskies.

Michigan’s depth has been tested this season, and perhaps the results have not always been to the Wolverines’ liking. Saturday’s game at least found them in the enviable position of replacing a blue-chipper with a blue-chipper, a luxury Washington is working toward, if gradually.