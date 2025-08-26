As part of my effort to give you a little closer look inside Washington’s football facilities, I put together a video of coach Jedd Fisch’s Monday press conference. It includes a few clips of what I thought were Fisch’s most interesting remarks, but also some shots inside the tunnel and renovated team meeting room where these press conferences are held.

Subscribe to On Montlake’s YouTube channel for more behind-the-scenes video and analysis.

Leave a comment

Already a paid subscriber? Upgrade to On Montlake’s “Friend of the Program” tier to support independent journalism, access our monthly Zoom call and receive priority for mailbag questions.

Have you checked out the On Montlake subscriber chat? Paid subscribers can use it as a forum to discuss … well, whatever you want.

Interested in sponsorship? Contact me here to discuss how we might be able to work together.

— Christian Caple, On Montlake