Video: What I saw and heard at Washington's 70-10 win over UC Davis
My view from the sideline, press box and postgame interviews.
I figured the narration might be a bit repetitive from last week’s version, so I went with a more raw format for this week’s video from Husky Stadium. Here’s what I saw and heard before and after the Huskies’ 70-10 win over UC Davis.
