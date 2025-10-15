Midseason always sort of creeps up on you, doesn’t it?

It seems like just yesterday, you were fretting about what Colorado State’s first-half rushing performance might portend against better opponents. This weekend, the Washington Huskies will take a 5-1 record into the Big House for a 9 a.m. PT kickoff at Michigan, the start of a six-game stretch that should prove far more challenging than the one UW just completed.

What’s been good? What hasn’t? And what should you expect in the second half?

Here’s how I see Washington at midseason.