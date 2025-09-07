Washington scored on every possession against UC Davis, and fans went home early. This was the view late in the third quarter.

SEATTLE — Had fans not been barred from games during the 2020 pandemic season, Washington’s 70-10 rout of UC Davis might well have set a Husky Stadium record for fewest number of spectators to witness a second half of football, at least in the Non-Precipitation Division. The school distributed 65,421 tickets for Saturday’s game, though a good number of them did not accompany humans through the turnstiles, and many more who did watch the first two quarters (people, not tickets) decided that was plenty.

No argument here. Washington led 42-10 at halftime, its most recent score at that point a 78-yard punt-return touchdown by Denzel Boston. The Huskies had scored touchdowns on all five of their possessions (and in fact extended that streak to nine, where it remains intact). Jonah Coleman scored four of his five rushing touchdowns before halftime, too, and exited in the third quarter, but only once he’d achieved his requisite 100 yards (111, to be precise).

UC Davis is a top-five FCS outfit, according to one poll, and just last season advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Yet for the Huskies, Saturday’s outcome still is about the only acceptable kind, particularly in the context of what some other Big Ten programs did to lesser opponents.