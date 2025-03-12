Derek Colman-Brusa and Jedd Fisch pose during last weekend’s unofficial visit. (Photo via Colman-Brusa on Twitter)

Derek Colman-Brusa’s personal goal for his senior season at Kennedy Catholic: 20 sacks.

He had 14 as a sophomore and 12 as a junior, and figures that number would have been higher if not for the Lancers winning nine consecutive games last season by at least 22 points (and four by 50-plus). That meant lots of running clocks, and many second halves spent on the sideline.

“They want to save me for the playoffs and everything. I’m a guy about the team — “we” over “me” kind of deal,” Colman-Brusa said. “But I really want to try and get it this year.”

The state’s top-ranked recruit visited Washington over the weekend for its “Junior Day” event. It’s hard to say there were many (any?) prospects in attendance more important to coach Jedd Fisch’s recruiting efforts than Colman-Brusa, the No. 170-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite.