This wasn’t a sack, somehow.

A mere 18 days separate Washington from its second spring under coach Jedd Fisch.

Leading up to the Huskies’ April 1 spring-practice opener, I’m taking a closer look at each position group. We’ll start with the quarterbacks.

Who’s on the roster? What’s the depth? What are the spring priorities at the position?

A thought on each scholarship guy (ordered by predicted depth)

Demond Williams Jr. (So.)

It occurred to me, while speaking with former UW receiver Jeremiah Hunter at Pro Day last week, that this was our first chance to ask him about that play from the Sun Bowl.

What did Hunter see on his 33-yard reception from Williams, the one in which the freshman quarterback spun out of a straitjacket in the pocket before somehow flicking an accurate toss into Hunter’s waiting arms?