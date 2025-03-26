Our position-by-position spring preview continues with a look at Washington’s offensive line, a group which will feature six new players this spring — two transfers and four of UW’s five 2025 signees — plus a new position coach.

Of course, Michael Switzer isn’t exactly new, per se, because he was on staff last season as an analyst. But this is his first year as the team’s offensive line coach, a position to which he was promoted after Brennan Carroll’s departure for the Las Vegas Raiders.

What else should you know this spring about Washington’s most scrutinized position? Let’s dive in.

(One note on the order here — I’ve listed what I roughly believe will be the two-deeps, but beyond that, I’m not making any real assumptions about who will be slotted where.)