Taariq (Buddah) Al-Uqdah is a key transfer for the Huskies. (via WSU Athletics on YouTube).

Our position-by-position breakdown of Washington’s spring roster continues with a look at the inside linebackers.

The five players who led this position in snaps for the Huskies last season are all gone. They’re being replaced, in part, by some transfers with legitimate FBS production — and there’s at least one true freshman who might be able to claim a spot on the depth chart.

Let’s get into it.