Adam Mohammed will be a player to watch this spring. (Photo courtesy of UW Football)

Our pre-spring preview series continues with a look at Washington’s running backs.

A thought on each scholarship guy (ordered by predicted depth)

Jonah Coleman (Sr.)

If Demond Williams Jr. tops the team’s Face of the Program rankings, Coleman seems a pretty clear No. 2. He’s one of only three returning 1,000-yard rushers in the Big Ten — the other two, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, both play for Penn State — and has been the program’s most public-facing player over the past year, participating in several marketing campaigns and representing the team at last year’s Big Ten media days. I assume Coleman will be a team captain as a senior, and he should team with Williams to form one of the league’s most dynamic QB-RB duos.

Coleman had 193 carries in 13 games last year — an average of 14.8 per game — and you get the feeling it would have been more, had he not been dealing with a nagging injury (he appeared limited in the Rutgers game, in particular). Coleman, the team’s Offensive MVP, still created yards with his bruising style and impressive vision and quickness, though the Huskies were overwhelmed by opponents with more athletic defensive fronts like Oregon and Penn State.