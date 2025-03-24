Photo courtesy of UW Football.

Our position-by-position spring preview continues with a look at the tight ends, a group which lost its top 2024 producer (Keleki Latu) but also added some young talent — and welcomes back a veteran who missed last season due to injury.

The Huskies have seven scholarships committed to tight ends for 2025, though only six will be on campus this spring, and presumably only five will be healthy enough to participate.

Let’s get to it.