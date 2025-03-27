Photo courtesy of UW Football.

Our position-by-position review of Washington’s spring roster continues with the defensive line and edge rushers.

In Ryan Walters, UW coach Jedd Fisch hired a new defensive coordinator who has historically favored a five-man front, generally featuring three traditional interior linemen and two edge rushers (or “rush ends,” as was the nomenclature at Purdue).

Walters obviously will use various personnel packages, but my guess is that the top three linemen and top two edge rushers will be considered starters. Here’s my assessment of where things stand before spring practices begin Tuesday.