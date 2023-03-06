On Montlake

Jerry
Mar 7, 2023

Finally got subscribed. Glad to have you back. Hope everyone appreciates what Dylan is doing and has done for the program. Might not be as good as Penix but should be a serviceable QB is he goes down. Also he is true Husky. Could transfer out but elected to stay. Knows he isn't going to be in NFL and just wants to be a Husky.

Curly Moe & Larry
Mar 7, 2023

With increased portal activity quality depth becomes a big challenge especially at QB. UW is VERY fortunate to have a back up like Morris. Manny forget as a first year starter he was solid. Few programs have a back up of Morris's quality.

