Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah speaks after Saturday’s practice.

SEATTLE — The first thing to know about new Washington Huskies cornerback Tacario Davis: pretty much nobody calls him Tacario.

Instead, he goes almost exclusively by “Bobo,” a nickname bestowed upon him as a child by his brothers.

“When I was a little kid, I had a bowl cut,” Davis said with a laugh. “They just took it and ran with it, put Bobo together.”

Similarly, Taariq Al-Uqdah’s disposition as an infant inspired his own nickname, given by his father.

“He said I was sitting with my arms crossed and (had a) mean mug,” Al-Uqdah said after Saturday’s practice at Husky Stadium, “so he started calling me his little Buddah.”

Whether you call them Taariq and Tacario or Bobo and Buddah, you can call the senior cornerback and junior linebacker two of UW’s most important defensive transfers. Davis came from Arizona after nearly making that leap a year ago; Al-Uqdah came from Washington State, where he was the Cougars’ leading tackler last season before crossing the mountains into enemy territory.

Except … that’s not necessarily how he sees it.