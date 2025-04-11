Washington defensive lineman Elinneus Davis chats with reporters.

SEATTLE — Jedd Fisch says it plainly, and frequently.

There’s no reason for anyone else to dance around it.

Like Jason Kaufusi, Washington’s defensive line coach, when he was asked after

Thursday’s spring practice about the team’s priority when pursuing d-line transfers Simote Pepa and Anterio Thompson this winter.

“Just trying to get bigger,” Kaufusi said.

Or Elinneus Davis, when asked where UW’s defensive line needed to improve most after last season: “I would say size, to be honest.”

Oh, and the Minnesota native’s first impressions of playing against Big Ten offenses last season?