The photo doesn’t do the temperature justice — at least in the shade.

SEATTLE — It was the kind of spring day at Washington that required sunglasses on the drive to and from, but a heavy jacket during practice and a hood near the end of it.

The Huskies at least spent the entire day outside, at Husky Stadium, after weather confined them to the Dempsey Indoor facility for three of their first five practices.

Here’s what I saw, heard and thought during another day heavy with 11-on-11 work.