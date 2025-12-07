In six days, the Washington Huskies will play their final game of the 2025 season.

They’re headed to the LA Bowl — the “Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk,” as it were — to face Mountain West champion Boise State on Saturday, the earliest postseason date on the FBS calendar.

The game, held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where the Rams and Chargers play, will kickoff at 5 p.m. Saturday and air on ABC.

Jedd Fisch is scheduled for a Monday press conference before the team departs later this week. For now, here are some thoughts on the game and the matchup.