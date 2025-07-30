If the last 18 months taught us anything about coach Jedd Fisch’s practice preferences, it’s to not expect much of a highlight reel on Day 1.

Indeed, it was mostly fundamentals for the Washington Huskies on a sunny and warm Wednesday morning at Husky Stadium. There was no 7-on-7, no team periods and no real competition of any kind.

That’s going to change soon, Fisch said.

“We don’t really want to start in training camp right against each other Day 1 or Day 2. (We’ll) mix a little bit in tomorrow,” he said. “But really, what’s important to us right now is to emphasize fundamentals, get back into the flow of things. We’ve got a lot of days before we play our first game. So it’s really important that our guys understand how to be conditioned, how to practice, how to finish.

“I do like the way our team looks. They look nice in their uniforms. They looked good out here today.”

Despite the minimal competition, I have several things to pass along. Let's get to it.