SEATTLE — It was a bit warmer Tuesday morning on the shores of Union Bay than on Alaska’s Kenai River.

I spent the better part of my Saturday in the latter, part of a three-day bachelor party for a Friend of the Program who will remain nameless (I mean, he has a name, I’m just not going to say it here). Plans for a halibut charter out of Whittier were scrapped when the company’s boat broke down the day prior, but a most resourceful member of our traveling party was able to book a last-minute guided trip on the Kenai.

Our crew of (mostly) novice anglers came up short of the daily limit, but did pull enough sockeye to ship about 50 pounds home. Right about the time the Huskies were finishing their Saturday scrimmage, in fact, we were gathered around three filets at an AirBnb in Anchorage. (I love my job. I also love that it affords me the flexibility to enjoy my life.)

Thanks to Ethan and Alex for filling in while I was away (and to my wife for abiding the adventure, with mere salmon her only repayment). I was back with the Huskies on a scorching Tuesday, though, and have plenty of notes and observations from that workout, including an encouraging injury update.

