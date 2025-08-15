Washington training camp, Day 13: Denzel Boston is back
The Huskies' star receiver made a few plays in his return to 11-on-11 work.
SEATTLE — He ran a quick out-route, then turned and caught an accurate pass from Demond Williams Jr. before heading upfield, along the left sideline for a double-digit gain on the University of Washington’s spring practice field.
It was a routine sort of play for junior receiver Denzel Boston, who caught 63 passes for 834 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his first as a starter.
It also happened to be the first pass Boston has caught in an organized, 11-on-11 setting since the Sun Bowl.
