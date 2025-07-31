SEATTLE — Ryan Walters is itching for some competition.

It seemed that way, anyway, when Washington’s defensive coordinator spoke after Thursday’s training-camp practice at Husky Stadium, where you could hear the Blue Angels taking their own reps in the nearby airspace.

This was another day heavy on fundamentals and installation — necessary components for these early, pad-less practices, for sure, but not exactly the kind of foundation from which to declare many standouts.

Asked about the early performance of the defensive line, for example, Walters replied: “There’s been no competition, but watching drill work and doing some walk-through type things, there’s been a lot of recall, and those guys play with good pad level and proper technique. So I’m excited to see what happens when we put pads on and get after it.”

And about the safety combinations we’ve seen during installation periods: “There’s no indication that what you’re seeing out here is going to be in the fall. It’s a work in progress to find the right combination.”

Walters does speak definitively about other topics — like which position best suits 2025 signee Donovan Robinson Jr., and the degree to which fellow 2025 signee, cornerback Dylan Robinson, will see repetitions this camp — but he’d like to watch some actual football before assessing progress otherwise.

