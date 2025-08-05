SEATTLE — Decker DeGraaf gained just enough separation against edge rusher Hayden Moore that even with pressure at his feet, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. let rip a throw into the end zone for DeGraaf to go get.

The defender never turned around but was on top of DeGraaf as the ball arrived. Washington’s sophomore tight end still corralled it as he fell to the turf with a 28-yard touchdown during an early 11-on-11 period at the Huskies’ practice on Monday.

It was the fifth practice of training camp, and the last before players put on full pads for the first time this summer.

“Me and Demond have been working all offseason to get that ball in the right area and have that connection,” DeGraaf said after practice. “He threw a really good ball, and I caught it. It was fun. It was a good play.”

There were a few of those — on both sides of the ball, and on defense, especially, later in practice — at the Huskies’ longest practice of camp so far. Check out the above video for a few scenes from individual drills, and to hear from coach Jedd Fisch, tight ends coach Jordan Paopao, DeGraaf and fellow tight end Kade Eldridge.

Here’s what I saw, thought and heard at UW on Monday.