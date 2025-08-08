Landen Hatchett and o-line coach Michael Switzer. (Photo courtesy of UW Football)

(As noted earlier this week, Christian is in Alaska through the weekend. Former UW Daily scribe Ethan Kilbreath was kind enough to fill in at Thursday’s practice.)

SEATTLE — In the face of pressure, Demond Williams Jr. had just enough time.

Sure, there was no threat of a hit to Washington’s sophomore starting quarterback in the seventh practice of fall camp, held Tuesday inside Dempsey Indoor on a rainy morning in Seattle. But with the pass rush inbound, the Huskies’ offensive line gave Williams just enough space in the pocket to step up and heave a picturesque pass 40 yards down the field intended for freshman receiver Dezmen Roebuck — who dove, stuck out his arms and came up just short of making the catch. The defense won the rep, but give that play the early award for most impressive incompletion of fall camp. More on Roebuck later.

Once again, Williams showed comfort as the commander of Washington’s offense. Highlights included a strike over the middle to sophomore tight end Decker DeGraaf for a touchdown, a well-placed end zone throw to senior receiver Omari Evans that induced pass interference, and an off-balance throw to sophomore running back Adam Mohammed in the flat that resulted in a big gain up the sideline. From the 10-yard line in a later 11-on-11 period, Williams fled the pocket, sprinted up the left side, and juked his way to the end zone but was marked down at the one-yard line.

For offensive line coach Mike Switzer’s unit, Williams’ wizardry provides an extra wrinkle to the pass protection.