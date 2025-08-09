SEATTLE — No one enjoyed the start to the 2025 NFL season more than Chris Petrilli.

In the Hall of Fame game held July 31 between the Chargers and Lions — the first game of the NFL preseason — Lions linebacker Grant Stuard received the opening kickoff and charged ahead to the 27-yard line before he was met by Chargers’ linebacker Caleb Murphy. Stuard lost his handle of the ball, and it was pounced on by Chargers’ safety Kendall Williamson.

For most fans who bothered to watch, the forced fumble was another reminder that preseason football is sloppy. For a special-teams coordinator, it was the most prescient way to introduce another season on the gridiron.