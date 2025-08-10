Photo courtesy of UW Football.

SEATTLE — Demond Williams Jr. was mostly a pocket passer on Saturday.

Jedd Fisch said that was intentional for the Huskies’ first scrimmage of training camp, ahead of Washington’s mock game next Saturday night.

“It’s really not fair to the defense — he’s wearing a gold jersey,” Fisch said after practice. “When you start running him around, how do you get a feel for practice? So we’ve talked a lot about, ‘in practice, this is your opportunity.’ Sit back there for a little bit extra longer time, be able to see everything, and then you know your skills. When you need to take off and go, go.”

Washington obviously hopes opposing defenses feel that same unfairness in games, but Williams’ development as a passer is the key to unlocking that. The sophomore has looked more and more under control as a passer throughout the spring and training camp, and his marching orders Saturday to hardly leave the pocket, even to extend plays, illustrated how much he’s grown in that department.