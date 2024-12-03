Washington coach Jedd Fisch says the Washington Huskies want to sign 10 or 12 players from the transfer portal this offseason. Also, he says he still plans to carry 85 scholarship players, in order to avoid reducing the amount of revenue the school can share with its athletes via the House settlement (a school’s revenue-share cap will be reduced by money spent on additional scholarships, up to the first $2.5 million).

UW also is preparing to sign 28 or more prospects in its 2025 recruiting class, and has only 19 scholarship seniors on its roster, plus two other open spots.

That makes 21 available scholarships for about 40 new players, give or take. Obviously, there’s going to be plenty of churn.

Inspired by Justin Ferguson’s trusty Auburn roster tracker, this is where I’ll keep track of UW’s portal movement. The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until next week (Dec. 9), but player announcements are already showing up on social media, at least for those departing.

This is likely the only time you’ll receive this post as an email; I’ll update the web version with each Washington portal entry or addition, so feel free to bookmark it. I’ll also try to share regularly on social media.

Players on the “transfers out” list either appear in the transfer portal or have publicly announced they plan to enter; posts/reports are hyperlinked to the player’s name. Players on the “transfers in” list have publicly committed to Washington, but have only signed financial-aid paperwork (i.e. been announced by the school) where indicated.

I’ll also try to denote any medical retirements or other non-transfer attrition.