Photo courtesy of UW Football.

SEATTLE — Geirean Hatchett’s transfer to Oklahoma last winter presented something of a logistical challenge for his parents.

When Geirean and younger brother Landen played offensive line together at Washington in 2023, it was easy enough for Bill and Jana Hatchett to drive south from Ferndale for home games, and to fly together — and mostly to western locales — for away games. Having one son in Seattle and another in Norman, though, required a division of the calendar. UW and Oklahoma each had two idle weeks last season — and they didn’t conflict with each other — which made it a little easier, and the Huskies’ Friday game at Rutgers at least allowed for the possibility of both mom and dad accomplishing a weekend doubleheader with Oklahoma at Auburn the next day.

Otherwise, the two were planning to head their separate ways each weekend in the fall.

“Going into it, that was kind of a big thing,” Bill said. “We like to, if we can, have the boys represented at every game, home and away.”