It’s that time again.

Each year before training camp, I publish my list of Washington’s 22 most important players for the upcoming season (excluding quarterbacks, since we all know that position is sort of No. 1 by default, and especially so in the case of Demond Williams Jr.).

Eight players on this year’s list appeared on last year’s list. That’s after only four players on my 2023 list appeared on my 2024 list, an indication of a bit more returning experience than last season.

As I note each year, this list always has hits and misses, some of which might become apparent early in training camp. Also, a reminder that this isn’t necessarily a ranking of Washington’s best players, though you will see some correlation. Rather, it’s a ranking of the Huskies’ most important players, which takes into account talent, experience, positional depth and, most crucially, what it would mean for the team if that player either couldn’t play, doesn’t perform to expectations, or, in some cases, performs to expectations for the first time.

Away we go: