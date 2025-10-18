ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Washington’s coach navigated the tunnel with his gaze fixed downward, his players similarly burdened by defeat as they trudged the incline to the visitor’s locker room at Michigan Stadium.

Again on Saturday afternoon, the climb toward upper-class status in the Big Ten proved too arduous for the Huskies.

“I thought we did not play well today, did not coach well, did not put our guys in the best possible position to succeed,” a dispirited Jedd Fisch said afterward, “and then when we had opportunities, we didn’t make them.”

Junior center Landen Hatchett offered: “Death by a thousand cuts.”