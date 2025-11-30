SEATTLE — Demond Williams Jr. walked off the field at Husky Stadium with a teammate’s arm resting on his shoulder pads. Senior left tackle Carver Willis blinked back tears as he trekked up the tunnel for the final time. In a hoarse voice, Jedd Fisch thanked the Huskies’ seniors and expressed optimism about the future.

And then, again, came the lamentations.

“I thought there (were) just a few plays in the game that were difference-makers for us,” Fisch said, “and just didn’t go our way.”

It never seems to be the Huskies making the difference in these high-profile matchups, does it?