PASADENA, Calif. — If this really was it for UCLA at the Rose Bowl, maybe it’s fitting that Saturday’s game against Washington ended with the seats mostly empty, not that all that many were filled to begin with.

The record books will show official attendance of 38,201, though it’s possible that years from now, many thousands more will claim to have been here, in person, to witness not only what might have been the Bruins’ final home game at college football’s most storied venue … but also perhaps the most unfortunate fake field-goal try anywhere, ever.