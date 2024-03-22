On Montlake

Stew W
Mar 23, 2024

I had 2 limited interactions with Troy before he left. I shook his hand on the sideline before a football game and it was a quick hey how ya doin before he walked off. The next was at a university hosted event where there were big donors. He came in, pretty much smiled and waved as he walked through and left. He wasn't scheduled to be at the event, but he walked through about as fast as he possibly could. Seems strange for a guy who's job it is to try and extract dollars from our pockets to be pretty quick to get away from us. I also don't recall him being at the University hosted New Year's event in New Orleans, if he was there I don't think it was for long.

All that to say; I hope the next person who steps into the job wants to actually be around the UW community and does a good job extracting dollars from our pockets and it leads to success on the fields of our various sporting programs.

Kevin
Mar 22, 2024

The stadium debt service on top of an already complicated and fluid situation of moving to the Big Ten is certainly not for the faint of heart. He knew that coming in to the gig, so either it proved to be too challenging for him or this simply wasn't a good fit. If either of these issues were the case then I'm glad he moved on and UW can find someone that is a good fit and performs well in the role for however long they have it.

