COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Consider the big freshman, walking boot protecting his left foot, crutches supporting his weight on the visitor’s sideline at SECU Stadium. John Mills left this game hurt in the third quarter, his Washington Huskies trailing at the time by three scores on the road, the left guard’s injury one more rotten development on another miserable evening in the time zone where they never win.

You couldn’t have pictured him then, limping off the field, as he was later Saturday night: smiling and shouting and greeting teammates as they celebrated a most improbable outcome, pain replaced by joy.