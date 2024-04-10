TW: This article includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

SEATTLE — King County prosecutors rush filed on Tuesday second-degree and third-degree felony rape charges against Washington Huskies running back Tylin “Tybo” Rogers, relating to two separate incidents — involving two different victims — which occurred in October and November of 2023.

Rogers, 18, was arrested Friday morning on UW’s campus and booked into King County jail. He was released Saturday on bond, jail records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned April 18. Bail is set at $300,000.

“The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete,” according to a statement provided by a UW spokesperson. “The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”