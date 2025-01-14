Photo courtesy of UW Football.

Every Washington football season produces a new list of stars to whom that year’s exploits become inextricably linked. When you think of UW’s debut season under Jedd Fisch, for example, your mind likely will go to guys like Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Demond Williams Jr., Carson Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala, Thaddeus Dixon, Kam Fabiculanan and Sebastian Valdez.

No degree of success is achieved, though, without contributions from lesser-celebrated players — either those who made plays in relative obscurity, or whose production is appreciated more in hindsight than it was during the season.

Admittedly, assembling this list was easier for teams that finished 11-2 and 14-1 than for the 2024 version that won only six games. But there still were a number of relatively unheralded players who made it possible for the Huskies to get bowl eligible and extend their season.

This year’s unsung heroes are: