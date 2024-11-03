Drew Azzopardi, left, congratulates Lance Holtzclaw, middle, after Washington’s win over USC.

SEATTLE — Drew Azzopardi sought out and embraced his defensive teammate, speaking postgame affirmation with his hulking right arm wrapped around Lance Holtzclaw’s neck. Next, it was Justin Harrington’s turn, the senior hyping the sophomore, shouting in his face, slapping his palm and bumping his chest.

Before the young pass rusher stood for a radio interview, one of his teammates exhorted: “Talk yo shit!”

Holtzclaw committed to Jimmy Lake, signed with Kalen DeBoer and is among the 40 scholarship players who returned from last year’s team to play for Jedd Fisch. He’s appeared in every game this season, though often sparingly, mostly specializing as a speed rusher on passing downs.

Fisch figured Holtzclaw played just one snap in Saturday’s game against USC.

Sometimes, one is enough.