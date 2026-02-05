SEATTLE — Two edge rushers, a running back, an offensive lineman, a head coach and a quarterback walked into a press conference.

A setup for the most esoteric punchline in the history of comedy?

Not quite. But it was the scene inside Washington’s team room on Wednesday afternoon, coach Jedd Fisch gathering with five players — three returners, one freshman and one transfer — to give what was effectively another state-of-the-program update. Fisch did note that it was, technically, the first day of the traditional February signing period, though the Huskies, like most programs, wrapped their 2026 class in December.

Instead, Wednesday’s event was noteworthy mostly because of the guy sitting immediately to Fisch’s left.

For the first time since the transfer-portal saga of early January, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. sat before reporters and answered questions.