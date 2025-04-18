Audric Harris chats with reporters after Thursday’s practice.

SEATTLE — Of course, Audric Harris wants to get stronger and faster. Who doesn’t? If the sophomore from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman had a competing priority this offseason, though, it involved a lot of sitting and watching.

Jacob Cowing caught 175 passes for 1,882 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons playing for coach Jedd Fisch at Arizona. The 5-foot-9 slot receiver became a fourth-round NFL Draft pick. As Harris moves from an outside receiver position into the slot — one of Washington’s more intriguing offensive developments this spring — coaches want him to follow a proven blueprint.

“They kind of told me this whole offseason, ‘just focus on Jacob Cowing,’ his film at Arizona,” said Harris, who is competing for snaps on the inside against Kevin Green Jr., a fourth-year junior who transferred last season from Arizona. “And Giles Jackson’s film last year. I think Giles had a really good year last year in the slot, and they kind of want to build off that with me and KG.”