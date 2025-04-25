Scottie Graham, minus the white headband he wore during practice.

SEATTLE — Washington’s 11th practice of spring was on the more technical side, with lots of drill and situational work, minimal 11-on-11 competition and players in shells (i.e. helmets and shoulder pads).

But I was there, and I did see a few things — 14 of them, in fact — worth passing along. So let’s get to it.

1. Freshman offensive lineman John Mills spent more time with the first-team offense at left guard, with Zachary Henning taking the most reps I’ve seen him take so far at right guard with the ones. That bit of shuffling often had Paki Finau at left guard with the No. 2 offense, though he also had reps with the ones (as did Geirean Hatchett at right guard, though he also took some second-team center snaps).

2. One example of a first-team defensive grouping: Deshawn Lynch, Elinneus Davis, Simote Pepa, Bryce Butler and Jacob Lane across the front; Buddha Al-Uqdah and Deven Bryant at linebacker; CJ Christian and Makell Esteen at safety; and Leroy Bryant and Rahshawn Clark at cornerback. Still lots of shuffling across the defensive line, though.