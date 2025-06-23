The majority of Washington’s 2025 high-school recruiting class — 18 of 27 players — enrolled either in January or March, and participated in the Huskies’ spring practices.

The remaining nine scholarship signees, plus two walk-ons, joined the program over the weekend for summer term — which began Monday — and for LEAP, the school’s acclimation program for freshman athletes.

Three incoming, walk-on transfers — punters Luke Dunne (Oregon) and Trevor Allen (Adams State), plus kicker Ethan Moczulski (Illinois) — are expected to enroll soon.

Here are some thoughts on each of the freshmen enrollees, and whether they might fit in Washington’s plans for 2025.

(*denotes walk-on)