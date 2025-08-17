SEATTLE — Washington’s second annual “mock game” at Husky Stadium yielded few revelations, at least with regard to how its 2025 season might unfold. Many plays did not involve actual tackling, and the down-and-distance didn’t always correspond with yardage gained on the previous play.

The Huskies’ final open practice of training camp was mostly an opportunity for fans to sit in the bleachers on a warm-enough Saturday evening, and for those inclined to gather photographs and autographs from players and coaches afterward — and perhaps beforehand, for any who attended the annual “Raise the Woof” event.

It also was simply a chance for the Huskies to go through the mechanics of game day, ahead of their opener against Colorado State in two weeks. Unlike last year, when receiver Kevin Green Jr. was knocked out for the season with a leg injury during this same event, UW appeared to come out of this relatively light practice unscathed.

“Should just keep getting guys more and more healthy,” coach Jedd Fisch said.

The coach gave a few updates on injured players who didn’t participate on Saturday. I also do have at least a few notes to pass along from the light scrimmage. Subscribe to the YouTube channel to help expand our reach.