Washington defensive coordinator Ryan Walters addresses the media.

SEATTLE — On a sunny July morning at Husky Stadium, Washington’s coaching staff and 13 players met with reporters for the program’s annual (local) media day ahead of training camp, which begins Wednesday.

What follows is a stream-of-consciousness accounting of a few things I heard and learned, including some impassioned support for a certain defensive line coach from a certain defensive coordinator.

