SEATTLE — Jedd Fisch didn’t have much of an update Monday on the status of freshman offensive lineman John Mills, who left Saturday’s 24-20 win at Maryland with some kind of injury to his left foot or ankle.

He wore a walking boot and used crutches on the sideline during the fourth quarter.

“We’re only in walk-through mode today,” Fisch said. “So it’ll be a better indication once we can put pads on.”

I asked Fisch if injuries to left tackle Carver Willis or senior edge rusher Zach Durfee — neither played at Maryland, and only Willis made the trip — were considered long-term.